Genus Power bullish on ₹60K cr active tenders for smart electricity meters

Genus Power & Infrastructures, backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, is aiming to corner a large chunk of the business opportunity presented by the currently active smart metering tenders worth Rs 60,000 crore in India.

The company, which occupies a 30 per cent share of the smart meter market, is riding high on the growth in the segment opened up by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). It plans to install around 2.4 crore meters over the next two to three years, Joint Managing Director J K Agarwal told Business Standard.

He said Genus has crossed 1 crore meter installations and has deployed an additional 1.5 crore smart meters through various Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) and utility partners. The company has bagged orders for 3.62 crore meters to be installed and maintained over the next 10 years.

Apart from electricity meters, Genus also manufactures gas and water meters. It manufactured 1.7 crore meters in the last financial year, of which 80 lakh were used for its own projects, while around 70 lakh were supplied to other AMISPs. India had installed 5.44 crore smart electricity meters as of January 15, 2026. Under the RDSS, launched in July 2021 to improve the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of distribution utilities, the government plans to install 25 crore smart meters across the country. “India is expected to have 31 crore non-agricultural electricity connections that will eventually transition to smart meters. Out of these, tenders for 15 crore meters have already been floated and orders placed, leaving an additional 15–16 crore meters yet to be awarded. This provides a clear opportunity for the next five to six years,” Agarwal said.