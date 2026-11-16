Geopolitics, ageing workforce to deepen Japan's ties with India: TVS SCS

At a time when Japan has emerged as the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, with inflows of $5.71 billion during the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) indicates that the growing India-Japan relationship will create fresh business opportunities for the logistics sector.

A senior company executive said Japanese firms are looking at India not just due to economic reasons but also as a long-term strategic ally amid geopolitical uncertainties, with Japan’s ageing population and shrinking domestic workforce acting as major drivers for this. TVS SCS’s proposed strategic investment deal with Japan-headquartered logistics and engineering company Sankyu is expected to close by Q4FY27. Interestingly, this is the third strategic or joint venture (JV) partnership that TVS SCS has with a Japanese company.

“Japan is facing the challenge of an ageing workforce and does not have sufficient people to meet its labour requirements. It has to rely on countries that it considers long-term allies and partners. India is certainly one of those countries. The India-Japan relationship will only become stronger,” said Vikas Chadha, who took charge of TVS SCS as managing director (MD) in July. In 2020, Mitsubishi Corporation had acquired a minority stake in the company, while Sankyu Inc. signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TVS SCS in August 2026, with plans to acquire a 0.5 per cent equity stake. Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a Japanese trading and logistics company belonging to the Toyota group, also had a long-time JV — TVS Toyota Tsusho Supply Chain Solutions Ltd — with the Indian firm starting in 2015.

The TVS SCS deal with Sankyu is coming at a time when Japan's MUFG Bank acquired a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for $4.4 billion (on April 8 this year), which is seen as the largest cross-border investment in India’s financial services sector. This helped in improving the $3.74 billion in investments India received from Japan during FY26 to $5.71 billion in a single quarter. “While the relationship is driven by economic considerations, there is also a significant political dimension to it. Consequently, more Japanese companies are looking at employing Indians, establishing operations here and increasing investments. I believe this trend is sustainable because Japanese companies take considerable time to make decisions. They follow a disciplined, step-by-step approach, but once they decide, they go ahead with implementation,” he added.