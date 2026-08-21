Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchShanthi Gears ShareStocks to buyGold and Silver Price TodayAugmont Enterprise IPOJBM Auto ShareSamsung Galaxy S26 FE LaunchIBPS Registration 2026
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark expands US injectables portfolio with Calcium Gluconate launch

Glenmark expands US injectables portfolio with Calcium Gluconate launch

The product has been launched in 1,000 mg/10 mL and 5,000 mg/50 mL single-dose vials, along with a 10,000 mg/100 mL pharmacy bulk package

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ US arm on Friday announced the launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP in single-dose vial and pharmacy bulk package formats.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:29 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ US arm on Friday announced the launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP in single-dose vial and pharmacy bulk package formats, expanding its injectables portfolio in the country.
 
The Calcium Gluconate Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Calcium Gluconate Injection, of Fresenius Kabi USA, Glenmark Pharma said in an exchange filing with the BSE.
 
The product has been launched in 1,000 mg/10 mL and 5,000 mg/50 mL single-dose vials, along with a 10,000 mg/100 mL pharmacy bulk package.
 
Calcium gluconate is an injectable medication used to increase calcium levels in the body. Calcium plays an important role in maintaining strong bones and heart health, and the drug is typically administered by healthcare professionals in hospital or clinical settings, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
 
According to IQVIA sales data, the US market for Calcium Gluconate Injection recorded annual sales of approximately $69.9 million in the 12 months ended June 2026.
 
Glenmark’s North America President & Business Head, Marc Kikuchi, said, “The launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP marks another important step in strengthening Glenmark’s US injectables business and expanding our hospital portfolio.”
 
“It reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a differentiated and sustainable injectables business – one that addresses institutional needs, supports greater supply resilience and deepens Glenmark’s relevance across the US healthcare system,” he added.
 
This comes a day after Glenmark Pharma announced it had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray.
 
Glenmark Pharma’s latest launches come amid strong growth for the drugmaker, which reported a multifold increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹482.83 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹46.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September 1

Sabyasachi set to expand Delhi footprint with new Mehrauli flagship store

87% small & medium biz say AI tools improve advertising: Amazon report

Premium

Citi India institutional asset book crosses ₹1 trillion after retail exit

Aditya Birla Capital enters gold loan business, plans 1K branches in 3 yrs

Topics :Glenmark PharmaceuticalsCompany NewsPharma sectorPharma Companies

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

Next Story