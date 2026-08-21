Glenmark expands US injectables portfolio with Calcium Gluconate launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ US arm on Friday announced the launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP in single-dose vial and pharmacy bulk package formats, expanding its injectables portfolio in the country.

The Calcium Gluconate Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Calcium Gluconate Injection, of Fresenius Kabi USA, Glenmark Pharma said in an exchange filing with the BSE.

The product has been launched in 1,000 mg/10 mL and 5,000 mg/50 mL single-dose vials, along with a 10,000 mg/100 mL pharmacy bulk package.

Calcium gluconate is an injectable medication used to increase calcium levels in the body. Calcium plays an important role in maintaining strong bones and heart health, and the drug is typically administered by healthcare professionals in hospital or clinical settings, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to IQVIA sales data, the US market for Calcium Gluconate Injection recorded annual sales of approximately $69.9 million in the 12 months ended June 2026. Glenmark’s North America President & Business Head, Marc Kikuchi, said, “The launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP marks another important step in strengthening Glenmark’s US injectables business and expanding our hospital portfolio.” “It reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a differentiated and sustainable injectables business – one that addresses institutional needs, supports greater supply resilience and deepens Glenmark’s relevance across the US healthcare system,” he added. This comes a day after Glenmark Pharma announced it had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray.