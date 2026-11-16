Glenmark launches generic Inlyta tablets for kidney cancer treatment in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, on Monday announced the launch of Axitinib Tablets in 1 mg and 5 mg strengths, a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Inlyta tablets.

Glenmark Axitinib tablets (a generic equivalent to Pfizer's Inlyta) are used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a type of kidney cancer.

"The launch of Axitinib tablets reinforces Glenmark's commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable medicines for patients in the United States," said Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America.

By adding this product to its portfolio, the company continues to strengthen focus on addressing the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers, he said.