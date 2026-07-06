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Glenmark launches generic schizophrenia, bipolar disorder drug in US

The company's arm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has launched Olanzapine for injection of strength 10 mg/vial, single-dose vial, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing

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Glenmark said the Zyprexa intramuscular injection market achieved annual sales of approximately $25.4 million
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:42 AM IST
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of the generic version of Olanzapine injection, indicated for treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, in the US.

The company's arm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has launched Olanzapine for injection of strength 10 mg/vial, single-dose vial, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

The company's Olanzapine for injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyprexa intramuscular injection 10 mg/vial, of Cheplapharm Registration GmbH, it added.

"The launch of Olanzapine for Injection underscores our strategic focus on growing a robust injectables portfolio and strengthening our presence within the institutional channel," Glenmark President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi said.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended May 2026, Glenmark said the Zyprexa intramuscular injection market achieved annual sales of approximately $25.4 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Glenmark PharmaceuticalsUSFDAFDA

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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