Global pharma shifting high-value clinical research work to India: Parexel

India is increasingly evolving from a low-cost outsourcing destination into a strategic innovation and decision-making hub for global pharmaceutical companies, as multinational firms shift more high-value clinical research and development functions to the country, according to Parexel, a global clinical research and drug-development services company.

Speaking to Business Standard, Sanjay Vyas, president and managing director of Parexel, said India now accounts for more than 6,000 employees, or around 25-30 per cent of the company’s global workforce of over 24,000 people. The India operations have expanded beyond traditional support functions and now handle a broad range of core clinical research activities, including clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, biostatistics, supply-chain management, and AI-enabled automation.

“India is no longer just about cost arbitrage. The discussion is increasingly shifting towards value arbitrage,” Vyas said, adding that global pharmaceutical companies are leveraging India for innovation, technology development, and scalable clinical-trial operations. He said several multinational pharma companies have established large capability hubs in India, with critical functions and decision-making responsibilities gradually moving from the US and Europe to Indian centres. According to Vyas, Parexel India today operates almost like a full-fledged standalone clinical research organisation, supporting both multinational pharmaceutical companies and Indian biotech firms. India is also emerging as an important market for biotech and biosimilar companies, particularly in areas such as oncology, respiratory therapies, immunology, and cell and gene therapy, he said.

As investments in biotechnology and advanced therapies increase, Parexel expects its India workforce to grow further over the next few years. “I won’t be surprised if we are talking about 8,000 employees in India over the next three years,” Vyas said. The shift comes as India’s regulatory environment and clinical-trial ecosystem continue to mature. Vyas said India’s clinical-trial regulations are increasingly aligning with standards followed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). India is also witnessing growing interest in decentralised and digital clinical trials, particularly around AI-led automation, real-time data processing, and pharmacovigilance. Vyas said the increasing complexity and scale of clinical trials are pushing companies to adopt technology-driven workflows to accelerate drug-development timelines and improve regulatory submissions.