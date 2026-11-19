Hyderabad-headquartered Cyient Semiconductors on Thursday said it had approved a $10 million strategic equity investment from GlobalFoundries at a pre-money equity valuation of $490 million.

The funds will be used to expand Cyient Semiconductors' custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) capabilities and silicon development, the company said.

“Having a leading semiconductor ecosystem partner as a strategic investor validates our technology and business model, accelerates our access to advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strengthens our ability to deliver custom silicon and power products globally,” said Suman Narayan, chief executive officer of Cyient Semiconductors.

Earlier this year, in May, the company announced another $10 million strategic financing transaction with funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives, along with $20 million in structured debt.

At the time, Cyient Semiconductors said the funds would be used to advance its research and development roadmap in custom power semiconductors, build in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India, and strengthen development and qualification capabilities. The funding was also intended to support working capital requirements as the company scaled larger and longer-cycle global customer programmes. GlobalFoundries investment strengthens manufacturing access Referring to the latest investment, Cyient said GlobalFoundries' participation was a “strong validation” of its vision and the opportunity for semiconductor innovation from India. “The investment comes at a pivotal time for India’s semiconductor industry as government and industry-led initiatives continue to strengthen the country’s position within the global semiconductor value chain,” the company said.