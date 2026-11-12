Godrej Capital raises ₹2,500 crore from Temasek at ₹28,000 crore valuation

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, has secured an equity investment of ₹2,500 crore from Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings at a valuation of up to ₹28,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The investment will be made through Temasek's affiliate, Jongsong Investments Pte Ltd. Following the transaction, Godrej Industries Group will retain approximately 80 per cent ownership in the company, the statement said. The deal is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2020, Godrej Capital provides financial services to businesses and individuals through its subsidiaries. Its product portfolio includes home loans, loans against property, working capital loans, construction finance, gold loans, supply chain finance and personal loans.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company has a presence in more than 100 cities and reported assets under management (AUM) of ₹35,000 crore as of October 31, 2026. Godrej Capital targets ₹1 trillion AUM by 2031 Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, said financial services was a major long-term growth area for the Group and that the investment would support Godrej Capital's expansion. "We are delighted to welcome Temasek as a long-term investor in Godrej Capital. This investment is a testament to the exceptional business Manish and his team have built in a remarkably short period, and reflects confidence in the significant opportunity ahead," Godrej said.