Godrej Enterprises powers ISRO's successful EOS-05 satellite mission

Godrej Enterprises Group's Aerospace business has contributed critical systems to ISRO's successful EOS-05 mission, helping power the satellite's journey from launch to its final position in space. The mission marks another important milestone in India's space journey and highlights the growing role of Indian industry in supporting the nation's ambitions in space.

Launched aboard ISRO's GSLV-F17 rocket, the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite will support a range of applications that impact everyday life, including weather forecasting, agricultural planning, natural resource management and environmental monitoring.

The satellite will generate valuable information that can help governments, agencies and communities make better decisions, strengthening India's development and resilience.

Godrej Enterprises Group contributed to critical propulsion and satellite systems for ISRO’s GSLV-F17 mission, including Vikas engines, cryogenic engine nozzles and satellite thruster components. These systems supported EOS-05’s journey from lift-off to orbit. Maneck Behramkamdin, Business Head, Aerospace business, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “Every successful space mission is a moment of pride for the nation. For over four decades, we have contributed to India’s space programme through the manufacture of liquid propulsion engines and satellite thruster components. It is a legacy of engineering excellence that continues to fuel India’s ambitions in space.” Godrej Enterprises Group has supported India's space programme through contributions to several landmark ISRO missions. Over the years, the company has helped build technologies and capabilities that have strengthened India's position in space and demonstrated the growing strength of Indian engineering and manufacturing.

As India continues to expand its presence in the global space sector, the EOS-05 mission stands as a testament to what the country can achieve through innovation, collaboration and self-reliance. It is a story of Indian talent, Indian technology and Indian industry coming together to help power the nation's journey beyond Earth. Godrej Enterprises is a 129-year-old engineering and design-led conglomerate committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. From pioneering India's first indigenous lock and safe to building world-class solutions across aerospace, power transmission, process equipment, intralogistics, security and furniture, GEG has played a significant role in the country's industrial development.