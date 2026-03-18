Godrej Properties acquires 20 acre land in Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,350 crore

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 20 acres in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,350 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru.

Godrej Properties did not mention the land cost.

"The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,350 crore," the company said.

Godrej Properties, one of India's leading real estate developers, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.

The company sells housing plots in smaller cities.