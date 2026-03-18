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Godrej Properties acquires 20 acre land in Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,350 crore

The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,350 crore

Godrej, Godrej properties
Godrej Properties is one of India's leading real estate developers | Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 20 acres in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,350 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru.

Godrej Properties did not mention the land cost.

"The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,350 crore," the company said.

Godrej Properties, one of India's leading real estate developers, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.

The company sells housing plots in smaller cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Godrej PropertiesBengaluruReal Estate

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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