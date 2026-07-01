Godrej Properties bags Noida land parcel with ₹2,000 cr revenue potential

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) has emerged as the highest bidder for a 4.95-acre (20,050 sq m) residential land parcel in Sector 151, Noida, for ₹331.75 crore. The company is eyeing revenue of ₹2,000 crore from the proposed residential project.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer, in a statement on Wednesday, said it participated in an e-auction conducted by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) for residential group housing plots. The company emerged as the highest bidder, as reflected on HDFC Bank's e-tendering portal. Following the due process, Noida will issue the allotment letter, GPL said.

The development on the land will feature premium residential apartments in multiple configurations. GPL said the plot enjoys a strategic location in Sector 151, Noida, offering connectivity to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and access to the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Earlier this month, GPL acquired a 23.2-acre residential land parcel in Greater Noida with an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹7,000 crore. Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said, "We are pleased to announce the addition of this new project in Noida to our portfolio. Building on the consistent demand witnessed for our existing developments in the region, we remain confident in the strength of this market. This project will further enhance our development portfolio in the National Capital Region and align seamlessly with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro-markets across India's leading cities."