Godrej Properties logs record bookings, business development in FY26

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) reported its highest-ever full-year bookings, collections, operating cash flow (OCF), and business development in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The real estate arm of Godrej Industries saw booking value grow 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 34,171 crore from sale of 17,515 units with a total area of 27 million sq ft, up 5 per cent by volume. This is the highest-ever full-year booking value and volume announced by any listed real estate developer in India to date, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, Godrej’s Mumbai-based peer Lodha Developers reported pre-sales of Rs 20,530 crore in FY26, growing at 16 per cent YoY, but missing its guidance of Rs 21,000 crore as March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war. Lodha’s Q4 FY26 pre-sales stood at Rs 5,890 crore, up 23 per cent YoY.

GPL achieved 105 per cent of its FY26 booking value guidance, with booking value growing at a 41 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over three years. Region-wise contributions included the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Rs 10,313 crore, Bengaluru at Rs 8,802 crore, the National Capital Region (NCR) at Rs 7,410 crore, Pune at Rs 3,659 crore, Hyderabad at Rs 2,360 crore, and other cities at Rs 1,627 crore. GPL’s Q4 FY26 booking value reached a record Rs 10,163 crore, with 4,791 units sold across 7.26 million sq ft. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter for GPL with a booking value above Rs 7,000 crore and the 11th consecutive quarter above Rs 5,000 crore. FY26 was also the ninth consecutive year of booking value growth.