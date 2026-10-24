Godrej Properties' Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 62% to ₹154 crore

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) reported a 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154 crore in the second quarter of 2026-2027 (Q2FY27). This compares to ₹405 crore in Q2FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also fell 72 per cent to ₹171 crore, compared to ₹614 crore in Q2FY26. However, total income grew 38 per cent to ₹2,575 crore from ₹1,867 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The developer registered sales worth ₹8,000 crore in the second quarter, while its booking value for the half year ended in September 30 grew 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,659 crore. This was the highest-ever first-half booking value achieved by Godrej Properties, the firm said.

“While some of the headline earnings and bookings numbers for the quarter look muted, Q2 was a very strong operating quarter with sustenance sales growth of 83 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,054 crore and cash collections growth of 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,318 crore,” Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson of Godrej Properties Ltd, said. GPL recorded its highest-ever second-quarter and first-half collections, with collections growing 31 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27 to ₹5,318 crore and 25 per cent in H1FY27 to ₹9,666 crore. The company’s operating cash flow in the second quarter grew 297 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,584 crore.