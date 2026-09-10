Godrej Properties sees ₹70 cr impact from Gurugram project settlement

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday said it will face an estimated financial impact of around Rs 70 crore due to the settlement of disputes concerning its Godrej Air project in Gurugram with partner Orris Infrastructure.

“The company will update this in its public disclosure once the actions under the Settlement Agreement are completed,” Godrej Properties stated in a filing to the exchanges.

This comes after Orris Managing Director Amit Gupta was arrested by Mumbai Police over allegations of forgery, cheating and criminal breach of trust in Vikhroli last month involving the Godrej Air project.

According to earlier media reports, Gupta was arrested in connection with FIR number 0183/2026, registered at Vikhroli police station on March 17 on a complaint by Nishikant Bapusaheb Patil, an adviser in Godrej Properties' legal and secretarial department.

Godrej Properties had alleged that statutory records of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) filed with the registrar of companies were altered without authorisation and false documents were used for the filings. However, the two firms reached an amicable settlement, following which the Bombay High Court directed the immediate and unconditional release of Gupta on August 25. Godrej Properties stated that the company adopts different dispute-resolution strategies depending on the nature and circumstances of each matter. “In the present case, following discussions between the parties spanning over a month, the disputes concerning Godrej Air Project were amicably and conclusively settled by way of a Settlement Agreement dated August 25, 2026, which also insures to the benefit of the project's homebuyers,” the firm stated.