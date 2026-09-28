Godrej Properties to develop ₹6,000 crore luxury housing project in Mumbai

The real estate arm of the Godrej Industries Group, Godrej Properties, has entered into a development agreement for a land parcel in Mumbai, which is proposed to be developed as a luxury housing development and has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 6,000 crore.

The land parcel is located in Marine Lines, one of Mumbai’s premium residential micro-markets, and spans approximately 2.5 acres.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, "Mumbai continues to be a key market for us, and our premium and luxury projects in the city have seen a consistently strong response. Our tailor-made developments for South Mumbai have been particularly well received, which gives us confidence in the long-term attractiveness of well-located, high-quality homes in this market. Marine Lines is one of the city's most prestigious addresses, and we are delighted to add this landmark opportunity to our portfolio."