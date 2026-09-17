Godrej Wealth steps up expansion, plans to enter AMC business next year

Godrej Wealth plans to enter the asset management business next year as it seeks to expand its offerings and build a broader wealth and investment management platform.

The company is in the process of filing for a mutual fund licence and expects to enter the business in about a year, Godrej Capital MD and CEO Manish Shah said here on Thursday.

“We are in the process of filing for our mutual fund licence. But we are one year away,” he added.

Both Godrej Wealth and Godrej Capital are part of Godrej Industries Group.

Godrej Wealth, the wealth management arm of the group, already holds a portfolio management services (PMS) licence and has a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF). It is also preparing to launch its first private credit fund, Shah said.

The proposed mutual fund business will complement the company’s existing open-architecture wealth management platform, which provides affluent and HNI clients access to mutual funds, PMS, AIFs, private credit and bespoke portfolio solutions. “We want to build a full-fledged wealth and asset management offering over the coming year,” Shah said. Godrej Wealth formally launched its business in Mumbai in June 2026 and in Delhi on Thursday. It is planning to expand across six more cities — Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in this quarter, and Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata in the next quarter. Godrej Wealth has set a target of Rs 3,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by the end of the current financial year and aims to reach Rs 1 lakh crore across its wealth and asset management businesses by 2031.