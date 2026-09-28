Going public: How listing changes company's compliance, governance, culture

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group , is at the centre of a dispute over a question that most privately held companies would normally face only when they decide to raise money from the public: should the company become listed?

At the heart of the disagreement is what happens when a closely held company comes under the scrutiny that follows a public listing. For Tata Sons, the issue has an added regulatory dimension because the RBI's framework for upper-layer NBFCs requires such entities to be listed within three years of being identified in that category. So, what actually changes when a company moves from being privately held to publicly listed? And why does listing bring with it a very different set of responsibilities for the board, management and shareholders? What changes when a company goes public? An initial public offering (IPO) changes much more than a company’s ownership structure. Once its shares are listed, the company enters a continuous regime of disclosure, governance and investor-protection requirements, overseen primarily by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the stock exchanges and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The shift matters because an unlisted company can operate with a relatively small shareholder base and a greater degree of privacy. A listed company, on the other hand, has thousands, and sometimes millions, of shareholders whose investment decisions depend on timely information. Its financial performance, ownership, major business developments and several board decisions therefore become matters of public record. Here are more details about the changes a company goes through after listing: 1. Continuous disclosure becomes a requirement The company can no longer treat financial and business information as an internal matter. According to Sebi’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015, listed companies must make periodic and event-based disclosures to the stock exchanges.

Financial reporting also becomes more frequent. Under the stock exchanges’ compliance calendar, companies generally have to submit quarterly results within 45 days of the quarter-end, and annual results within 60 days of the financial year-end. That puts the finance function on a much tighter timetable. Accounts have to be closed, reviewed and approved quickly enough to meet prescribed deadlines. Companies must also disclose specified material events to the exchanges, sometimes within 30 minutes, three hours, 12 hours or 24 hours, depending on the event. In effect, information that could influence an investor’s decision cannot simply remain within the company or be shared selectively with a few investors or analysts.

2. Business decisions can trigger disclosure For an unlisted company, a senior management decision may remain internal until the company decides to announce it. For a listed company, those developments trigger regulatory disclosure requirements. Such decisions can include acquisitions, disposals, changes in senior management, certain litigation, regulatory action, defaults, fraud and restructuring, among other events specified under the LODR framework. 3. A dedicated compliance function becomes central A listed company must appoint a qualified company secretary as its compliance officer. Sebi clarified the requirements around the role, including its seniority and employment status, in April 2025. The compliance officer connects the board and management with the stock exchanges and the securities regulator.

The company also needs systems to track disclosure deadlines, insider-trading restrictions, shareholding changes, board and committee requirements, related-party transactions and investor grievances. 4. The board becomes more structured Listing changes the composition and functioning of the board. The Companies Act requires every listed company to have at least one-third of its directors as independent directors to provide oversight that is separate from the executive management and promoters. The board must also meet at least four times a year, with no more than 120 days between two meetings under the LODR framework. This creates a recurring cost. Independent directors receive remuneration, including sitting fees and other permitted compensation. There are also costs associated with board meetings, travel, professional advice, documentation and evaluation processes.

5. Board committees add another layer of oversight The Audit Committee reviews financial statements, auditor performance and independence, internal financial controls, risk management and related-party transactions. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee deals with director and senior-management appointments, remuneration policy, performance evaluation and related matters. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee deals with shareholder and other security-holder grievances. Larger listed companies can have additional obligations. For example, Sebi extended the requirement to constitute a Risk Management Committee to the top 1,000 listed entities by market capitalisation. The result is a more formal governance structure, with management having to prepare papers and information for several committees rather than simply taking decisions through the executive hierarchy.

6. Audits become more demanding A listed company has to comply with the statutory audit requirements under the Companies Act. Listing also adds layers of scrutiny around financial reporting, internal controls and governance. Listed entities and their material unlisted subsidiaries incorporated in India are also required to undertake an annual secretarial audit under Regulation 24A of LODR to examines compliance with corporate and securities laws and applicable regulations. The company may therefore incur higher audit and professional fees as the complexity of reporting, internal controls, subsidiaries and transactions increases. 7. Insider trading controls become part of everyday operations Once shares trade publicly, people within the company may have access to unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI). Sebi’s Prohibition of Insider Trading framework therefore requires companies to put systems in place governing the handling of such information and trading by designated persons.

8. Investor relations becomes a business function An unlisted company may communicate primarily with lenders, promoters, private-equity investors and a relatively small shareholder base. A listed company has to communicate with a much wider market, which creates the need for investor relations team. The company must maintain a functional website containing prescribed information. It also has to handle shareholder communications, investor complaints and disclosures. 9. Shareholders gain more formal rights Listing creates a much broader shareholder base, and the relationship between promoters and minority shareholders becomes more formal. The company has to disclose its shareholding pattern periodically. Under the current exchange compliance calendar, the quarterly shareholding pattern is generally due within 21 days of the end of the quarter.

Shareholders also vote on specified corporate matters. The company therefore has to manage voting, notices, shareholder communications and corporate actions through formal processes. 10. The annual report becomes a key public document For a listed company, the annual report is no longer simply a statutory document circulated among existing owners. It becomes an important source of information for investors, analysts, lenders, employees and other stakeholders. It contains financial statements, the auditor’s report, board and governance disclosures and other information required under company law and securities regulations. Listed entities must also make specified information available on their websites. 11. Promoters still control the company, but within a different framework

Listing does not automatically mean that promoters lose control. A promoter may continue to own a substantial shareholding and exercise significant influence over the company. But the company must operate within rules designed to protect public shareholders. What does the company get in return? The additional obligations and giving up some privacy and flexibility come with benefits. A listed company gets access to public equity capital, while its shares can be traded by investors, providing liquidity. The market price can also serve as a reference for valuation, employee stock compensation, acquisitions and other corporate transactions. Listing can also increase a company’s visibility among customers, employees, lenders and potential investors.