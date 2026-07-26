Gold loan-backed PSLC sales boost PSBs' non-interest income in Q1FY27

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported that its PSLC commission income for Q1FY27 surged by 1,697.92 per cent sequentially to ₹863 crore, up from ₹48 crore in Q4FY26. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the commission income grew by 333.67 per cent from ₹199 crore in the same period last year.
The surge lifted the bank’s non-interest income to ₹2,160 crore in Q1, up 67.31 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹1,291 crore and 45.85 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,481 crore.
“Non-interest income has shown a growth of 45.85 per cent, primarily driven by PSLC sale and recovery from technically written-off accounts, in addition to normal non-interest income,” said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, managing director and chief executive officer, Indian Overseas Bank, during the bank’s post-earnings media call.