Gold loan-backed PSLC sales boost PSBs' non-interest income in Q1FY27

Central Bank of India, meanwhile, sold PSLCs worth ₹2,000 crore during the quarter after its total priority sector advances rose to 58 per cent of ANBC, well above the regulatory requirement of 40 per cent. Lending to weaker sections stood at 17.35 per cent of ANBC against the mandated 12 per cent, while agriculture advances were at 22.41 per cent against the required 18 per cent.