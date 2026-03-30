Golden Growth Fund aims to liquidate two projects, buy land in FY27

Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category II real estate-focused alternative investment fund (AIF), is aiming to liquidate two of its independent floor projects in Neeti Bagh and Anand Niketan, along with acquiring at least two land parcels in South Delhi in the upcoming financial year (FY27).

Speaking to Business Standard, Ankur Jalan, chief executive officer (CEO) of GGF, said that the fund’s current assets under management (AUM) stand at Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore. “Our projects are currently under development and they will be liquidated in the coming financial year,” he said.

The fund on Monday also acquired a land parcel in South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park, its third acquisition since the fund’s launch in 2024. “The fund intends to develop ultra-luxury independent floors on this land parcel with estimated revenue potential of Rs 100 crore,” Jalan said.

Similarly, the average price of independent floors in Category B South Delhi colonies rose between 22–26 per cent. For a 2,500 square feet floor, the price has risen from Rs 7–10 crore in 2024 to Rs 9–12.5 crore in 2025.

The average price for a 2,500 square feet floor in a Category A colony has risen from Rs 10–19 crore in 2024 to Rs 14–25 crore in 2025. For a 6,000 square feet floor, the price has risen from Rs 19–45 crore in 2024 to Rs 25–55 crore in 2025.

Luxury floors in the area have witnessed nearly 20 per cent price appreciation over the past year, making redevelopment an increasingly attractive option for homeowners.

“For a 3,200 square feet floor, the prices have risen from Rs 11–16 crore in 2024 to Rs 14–19 crore in 2025,” GGF stated.

Enhanced floor area ratio (FAR) norms are also enabling larger, more efficient living spaces along with the integration of modern amenities. “As a result, landowners are not only upgrading to bigger homes for self-use but are also leveraging redevelopment opportunities to generate higher rental income,” Jalan said.

He added that, being an NCR-driven market, South Delhi is seeing investors come in with the intent of staying.