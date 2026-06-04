Goldman Sachs Services India head Gunjan Samtani to retire this year

Gunjan Samtani, co-chairman of Goldman Sachs India and country head of Goldman Sachs Services India, will retire at the end of the year, the storied investment bank said in a memo.

Samtani, who spent 16 years with the New York-based bank and nine years in his current role, will be replaced by two co-heads, Ken Castelino and Balaji Sivasubramanian.

"As co-heads, Ken and Balaji will oversee all of our activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, partnering with both global and local leaders -- including the Bengaluru and Hyderabad Executive Council -- to advance our priorities," Goldman said.

Castelino, who joined Goldman in 2006, is the head of global banking & markets-public in India and co-head of global equities electronic trading strats and engineering. Sivasubramanian is head of engineering in India and global head of enterprise partnerships engineering within platform solutions.

Samtani, on his part, has been the face of the bank in India when it came to the engineering division. The global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru and Hyderabad now has about 9,000 employees, making it one of the company's largest offices globally. About half of those are engineers, which translates into a third of the bank's global engineering talent. "In the years and remarkable journey that followed, we built, matured and scaled the firm in India -- shaping our engineering capabilities and business competencies that today stand as an industry-leading, platinum-standard platform, tightly integrated into the core fabric of the firm," he wrote on LinkedIn.