Google eyes first phase of Vizag AI hub by 2028, full operations in 5 years

Google hopes to complete the construction of the first phase of its Visakhapatnam artificial intelligence (AI) hub within the next 24-30 months and start initial operations at the 1 gigawatt (Gw) data centre soon thereafter, Alexander Smith, the principal of global infrastructure and energy for Asia Pacific at Google, said.

“We are solving a multi-variable equation in parallel, so that all of it can show up together at the right time. When we talk about having a full AI infrastructure stack, you need the cable components, the renewable energy generation, and energy transmission infrastructure to come together. And then the core data centre facilities also themselves need to come in,” Smith told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction in New Delhi.

In April, the company broke ground and began construction of its 1 Gw AI data centre hub at Visakhapatnam. The company has committed an investment of $15 billion in India between 2026 and 2030 to help accelerate the AI transformation in the country. The announcement for setting up the AI hub was made by Google in October last year. While the first phase of this data centre is expected to be operational by late 2028, the company hopes to complete construction and start operations of all the phases over the next five years, Smith said. “Often the first building that is built is the most expensive and slowest… (the overall completion) will depend on how fast we go through the learnings from the first phase. We are pretty optimistic about it,” he said.

The five-year timeline Google has set for itself for the completion of this 1 Gw AI data centre hub is based on the assumption “that there is no further expansion that comes on the back of this" project, Smith said. Apart from the infrastructure at Visakhapatnam, Google is also working on laying new sub-sea cables to ensure direct and fast connectivity of its AI hub to key markets of Singapore, Australia, West Asia, and Europe, from where the connectivity will be extended to the United States, he said. With the AI hub, Google also hopes to bring faster connectivity and bring down latency for several of its AI applications in India, where it has seen the fastest scaling up of most of its tools and services, he said.

Apart from the inter-continent sub-sea cable connectivity, Google will also lay down inter-city high-speed cables to connect its Visakhapatnam data centre hub to other cities, Smith said. “Visakhapatnam will become like that hub-and-spoke model from where the cable will head into some of the major metros you can think of. We will be building that really dense high-capacity fibre network,” Smith said. The 1 Gw data centre hub will be air-cooled, powered by green energy, so that the total carbon footprint of the company is cut down to the minimal possible. The total water usage of the AI hub, therefore, will be akin to the water usage of a corporate office of that size, he said.