Govt AGR relief to Vi positive; focus shifts to spectrum debt overhang

AGR payments have been restricted to a total of ₹1,144 crore over the next 10 years; the larger overhang will now be payments related to spectrum purchases made in the previous years that have to be paid annually beginning FY27.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reassessed and finalised the AGR dues as of December 31, 2025, where no interest will be levied on the fixed amount, which will have to be paid up by FY2041. The government has given the Aditya Birla Group-backed company a 10-year breather where it will have to pay at least ₹124 crore annually over the next six years, starting March this year till March 2031. A minimum ₹100 crore will be paid annually over four years from April 2031 to March 2035. The remaining AGR dues, split into six instalments amounting to ₹10,608 crore each year, will have to be paid every year from March 2036 to March 2041.