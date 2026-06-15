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Govt launches GIC OFS to sell up to 5% stake, targets ₹3,000 crore

The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) at a floor price of Rs 352 per share

General Insurance Corporation of India, GIC Re
General Insurance Corporation of India (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 10:06 PM IST
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The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) at a floor price of ₹352 per share.

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors on Tuesday and retail investors on Wednesday.

At the floor price of ₹352 apiece, the sale of over 8.77 crore shares will fetch about ₹3,000 crore to the exchequer.

The government will divest 2 per cent equity in GIC, with an additional 3 per cent as a green shoe option, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

Shares of GIC closed 2.55 per cent higher at ₹388.35 on the BSE. The floor price is at a discount of 9.36 per cent over Monday's closing price.

The government has already raised ₹13,389 crore through public sector units' stake sales in the current fiscal. This includes ₹5,542 crore from Coal India, ₹4,357 crore from NHPC, ₹2,266 crore from Central Bank of India and ₹1,223 crore from NLC India.

The government hopes to exceed the budgeted target of ₹80,000 crore from PSU disinvestment and asset monetisation in the current fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :General Insurance Corporation of India GIC Re

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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