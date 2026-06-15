Govt launches GIC OFS to sell up to 5% stake, targets ₹3,000 crore

The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) at a floor price of ₹352 per share.

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors on Tuesday and retail investors on Wednesday.

At the floor price of ₹352 apiece, the sale of over 8.77 crore shares will fetch about ₹3,000 crore to the exchequer.

The government will divest 2 per cent equity in GIC, with an additional 3 per cent as a green shoe option, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.