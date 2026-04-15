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Govt notifies SEZ for Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing at Dholera

The company has proposed an investment of Rs 91,000 crore to set up India's first chip fabrication unit

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The proposal was approved by the board of approval, the highest body for SEZ related issues. It is chaired by the commerce secretary.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:02 PM IST
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The government on Wednesday said it has notified a special economic zone to be set up by Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for electronic hardware and software, including IT/ITeS, at Dholera in Gujarat.

The company has proposed an investment of Rs 91,000 crore to set up India's first chip fabrication unit.

The proposal was approved by the board of approval, the highest body for SEZ related issues. It is chaired by the commerce secretary.

"The department of commerce on April 9 has notified a special economic zone to be set up by Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd exclusively for electronic hardware and software including IT/ITeS at Dholera, Gujarat," Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Ajay Bhadoo told reporters here.

The SEZ will be set up on an area of 66.16 hectares. It is expected to generate 21,000 jobs.

To promote the sector, he said, the government last year reduced the minimum contiguous land requirement from 50 hectares to 10 hectares for the semiconductor and electronics component sectors.

So far, five new SEZs for the sectors have been notified. It includes CG Semi (with proposed investment of Rs 2,150 crore), Kaynes Semicon (Rs 681 crore), Micron Semiconductor Technology India (Rs 13,000 crore), and Hubballi Durable Goods CLuster (Rs 100 crore).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :TatasemiconductorSpecial economic zone Government

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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