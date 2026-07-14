Govt receives revised financial bids for IDBI Bank stake sale: Report

The government has received revised financial bids for the strategic sale of IDBI Bank from Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD, sources said on Tuesday.

A final decision on the successful bidder will be taken once the financial bids are opened, which is likely very soon, sources added.

According to sources, both the bidders have experience in the Indian banking sector, with Dubai-based Emirates NDB acquiring RBL Bank earlier this year and billionaire investor Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Financial already holding a 40 per cent stake in the private-sector CSB Bank.

Both the bidders already have security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and 'Fit and Proper' assessment from the RBI.

The government and LIC were together looking to sell 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank and had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) in October 2022. Financial bids came on February 6. However, the financial bids from Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD were below the reserve price decided by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Finance Ministry. The government had then put the strategic sale process on hold. The strategic sale process restarted this financial year, and the government, earlier this month, invited revised financial bids from the two suitors. Sources said the financial bids were submitted on Monday, and the bids are yet to be opened.