Govt to sell 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard at ₹1,400 per share via OFS

The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard at a floor price of Rs 1,400 per share through an offer for sale beginning Tuesday.

The "government announces offer for sale in Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) with a base offer of 2.52 per cent of its paid-up equity and an additional 2.52 per cent as the green-shoe option in case of over subscription," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

The offer for sale (OFS) opens for non-retail investors on July 7, 2026. Retail investors can bid on July 8, 2026.