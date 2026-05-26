Govt to sell up to 2% stake in Coal India via OFS from Wednesday

The government will sell up to 2 per cent stake in Coal India through an offer for sale at a floor price of ₹412 apiece beginning Wednesday.

The sale of up to 2 per cent stake or about 12.32 crore shares at ₹412 apiece would fetch about ₹5,000 crore to the exchequer.

The OFS (offer for sale) will open for non-retail investors on May 27, and for retail investors on May 29.

"Government of India announces OFS in Coal India Limited with a base offer of 1 per cent of its equity and an additional 1 per cent Green Shoe Option in case of oversubscription. Floor price fixed at ₹412 per share," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.