Granules India gets sole first-to-file status for narcolepsy drug Lumryz

Granules India on Monday said it has secured sole first-to-file status for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lumryz, a treatment for narcolepsy, strengthening its push into complex generics in the US market.

In a BSE filing, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker has filed an ANDA for sodium oxybate extended-release oral suspension, the generic equivalent of Lumryz extended-release oral suspension. The medicine is used in the US to treat cataplexy, or sudden loss of muscle control, and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

For generic drugmakers, sole first-to-file (FTF) status can be commercially significant. Under the US regulatory framework, an eligible first applicant that successfully challenges patents covering a branded drug may qualify for 180 days of generic market exclusivity, subject to statutory and regulatory requirements.