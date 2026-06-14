Green SM broadens India goals with airport, corporate mobility push

When reached for comment, Green SM India Chief Executive Officer Bach Tuan Anh, in an emailed response to Business Standard, said: “Ride hailing is a natural starting point because it serves everyday mobility needs and allows us to build direct trust with customers. Over time there may be opportunities in areas like airport transfers, corporate mobility, subscription services and specialised solutions.” He, however, did not respond to when the company plans to laund its electric two-wheeler ride-hailing services.