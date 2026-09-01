Green SM leases 1,050 EV parking bays in Greater Noida for ₹15.5 cr

Mobility service provider Green SM has leased a parking area for over 1,000 cars in Greater Noida for a total rental outlay of ₹15.5 crore, signalling expansion in India after it launched its cab service in Delhi-NCR in June this year.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the taxi service provider has signed a fresh lease for a total chargeable area of 35,400 square metres, which includes 1,050 basement car parks and space for five containerised charging stations.

The monthly rent stands at ₹23.38 lakh for the first year, with the figure expected to see a 5 per cent escalation every year.

The lease is applicable for five years, with Green SM taking space in Greater Noida’s upcoming Golden Grande commercial hub. The firm has already paid ₹1.16 crore as a security deposit for the parking space, according to documents seen by Business Standard. Commenting on the deal, Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack, said that large-scale EV operations are redefining traditional parking usage, turning standard basement infrastructure into revenue-generating, tech-enabled charging hubs. “This 1,050-bay deal in Greater Noida underscores how mobility and PropTech dynamics are reshaping real estate demand,” he added. The transaction comes after Green SM, the exclusive fleet operator of Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast Group, partnered with managed office space provider Urban Vault to build its India office network, starting with a 16,000-square-foot office in Gurugram.