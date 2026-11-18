The economics of steel production could increasingly be shaped by access to affordable energy as the industry transitions towards greener processes, potentially giving locations with cheaper gas, hydrogen and electricity an edge over traditional steel-producing centres, Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran said on Wednesday.

The shift could also intensify competition from overseas locations to supply India's growing steel demand, underscoring the need for the country to support domestic production and investments, Narendran said at the Indian Steel Association's steel conclave in New Delhi.

“As the steel industry moves towards greener processes, with huge use of gas, maybe hydrogen, more electricity, etc. Then some of these locations which offer all that will also have an advantage over traditional steel producing centres,” he said.

Narendran drew a parallel with the aluminium industry, where production shifted towards the Middle East in part because of the availability of cheaper energy, despite the region not having traditional advantages in terms of raw materials or markets. “In terms of locating steel plants, I think there is competition outside of the country also, which will be looking at servicing opportunities in the country,” he said, adding that India would need to ensure it supports local production and job creation as steel demand grows over the coming decades. The shift towards greener production could alter the traditional economics of steelmaking, which historically favoured locations close to iron ore and coal deposits or coastal areas that could facilitate the transportation of raw materials.

India's iron ore-rich states continue to have a natural advantage in attracting steel investments, but state governments would need to provide policy support, infrastructure and assurances to companies committing large investments, he said. “Building a steel plant takes time, acquiring land takes time, and once you build a steel plant, you are there for decades. So you need to make sure that there is policy support and attractiveness and I think the state governments need to give the comfort to the industry that they can offer that before the industry invests billions of dollars doing that,” Narendran said. He also pointed to scrap-based steelmaking as another avenue for capacity expansion, which could favour locations closer to scrap generation centres and those offering lower energy costs. The north, west and south of India could have an advantage given the greater scrap generation in these regions owing to industrial activity, he said.