Growth in India will continue to be a focus: Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Narendran: We were waiting for policy support, which has come. But that policy support allowed a window for imports, and we are dealing with the consequences of that. Many quarters of inventory came into the UK before the door was shut. A lot of this inventory will flow through the market only by Q4 and Q1 of FY28. That's why instead of the break-even we had expected earlier this financial year, we are now expecting to be closer to break-even in Q4.