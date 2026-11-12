Growth in India will continue to be a focus: Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

What is the cost impact of the continuing West Asia conflict?
Narendran: Roughly, it's ₹1,400 crore a quarter for Tata Steel, of which ₹1,000 crore is in India and ₹400 crore is in Europe between the Netherlands and the UK. In Europe, the impact is more on higher gas prices and also freight. In India, it’s more to do with the cost of imports, cost of consumables, and cost of freight.
Do differences at the promoter-holding-company level impact your operations or capital allocation plans?
I don't want to comment on that. All I can say is Tata Steel and its board have been functioning quite smoothly. We have no issues on any decisions that need to be taken.