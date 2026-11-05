Growth, margins to remain steady for Nykaa on strong beauty biz performance

The fashion vertical’s NSV grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y but was lower than brokerage estimates. The vertical reported a contribution margin of 11.3 per cent, and its operating profit margin stood at 0.2 per cent. Both these metrics were lower than Street estimates.

Given the shift in festive timing, analysts led by Manish Adukia of Goldman Sachs Research expect NSV growth to accelerate in Q3, and management comments suggest multiple drivers of growth in both the beauty and fashion segments, with no material demand headwinds in the near term. The brokerage has a neutral rating with a target price of ₹300. Nykaa, according to the analysts, trades at twice the valuation of its peer group. They believe sustained robust growth and directional improvement in margins should help Nykaa sustain its premium multiples, though there is limited room for positive earnings surprises.