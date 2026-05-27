Growth-stage VC firm Physis Capital closes its maiden ₹400 crore fund

Growth-stage venture capital firm Physis Capital has made the final close of its maiden ₹400 crore fund, after marking the first close of ₹200 crore last year. The corpus was raised from institutional investors, family offices, and senior corporate leaders, managing partner Ankur Mittal said in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard.

Investors in the fund include Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, along with the family offices of Haldiram’s, Lotus Herbals, Ajmera Realty, Narayana Nethralaya and Dharampal Satyapal Group. The capital was raised primarily from India-based limited partners, including high-net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs.

The fund was launched by Mittal, Vinay Bansal, and Mitesh Shah, the team which founded angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures.

Physis invests in pre-Series A to Series B startups, with cheque sizes ranging between $1 million and $3 million. The fund is sector-agnostic, with a focus on backing startups deploying technology to address structural problems. A portion of the corpus has been reserved for follow-on investments in the fund’s highest-conviction portfolio companies, Mittal added.

The fund has so far deployed capital across 10 companies and expects to complete deployment over the next six to eight months. It has already committed over 60 per cent of its corpus, building a diversified portfolio across consumer-tech, fintech, and health-tech companies.