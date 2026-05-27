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Growth-stage VC firm Physis Capital closes its maiden ₹400 crore fund

Growth-stage VC firm closes maiden ₹400 crore fund and gears up for a ₹2,000 crore second fund focused on tech-led startups and deep-tech bets

Physis Founders
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Physis capital Founders (L to R) Mitesh Shah, Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Growth-stage venture capital firm Physis Capital has made the final close of its maiden ₹400 crore fund, after marking the first close of ₹200 crore last year. The corpus was raised from institutional investors, family offices, and senior corporate leaders, managing partner Ankur Mittal said in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard. 
 
Investors in the fund include Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, along with the family offices of Haldiram’s, Lotus Herbals, Ajmera Realty, Narayana Nethralaya and Dharampal Satyapal Group. The capital was raised primarily from India-based limited partners, including high-net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs. 
 
The fund was launched by Mittal, Vinay Bansal, and Mitesh Shah, the team which founded angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures.
 
Physis invests in pre-Series A to Series B startups, with cheque sizes ranging between $1 million and $3 million. The fund is sector-agnostic, with a focus on backing startups deploying technology to address structural problems. A portion of the corpus has been reserved for follow-on investments in the fund’s highest-conviction portfolio companies, Mittal added. 
 
The fund has so far deployed capital across 10 companies and expects to complete deployment over the next six to eight months. It has already committed over 60 per cent of its corpus, building a diversified portfolio across consumer-tech, fintech, and health-tech companies. 
 
Its portfolio includes Momentum (formerly Urban Harvest), a hyper-local commerce solutions platform for HoReCa players; Olyv, which addresses small-ticket liquidity needs; STAGE, a regional content platform focused on preserving India’s cultural heritage; Hudle, a sports-tech platform promoting fitness participation; and Elevate Now, which focuses on obesity management.
 
Building on its momentum, Physis is targeting a concentrated portfolio of 15-20 companies by December 2026.
 
Physis Fund II 
 
Even as the firm is currently deploying from Fund I, it aims to launch a significantly larger Fund II in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. Mittal said the new fund would be five times larger than the maiden fund, at ₹2,000 crore. 
 
He added that the fund will invest in 20-25 companies, including deep-tech startups, with an average ticket size of around ₹50 crore.
 

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Topics :capitalStartup fundingIndian startups

First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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