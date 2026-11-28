Groww has expanded its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) investing assistant GR-1 to help users research stocks, understand company results and move from investment insights to buy or sell orders, subject to their explicit approval, in more than 20 Indian languages.

GR-1 was the highlight of Groww Next 2026, the investment platform's flagship technology event held in Bengaluru on Saturday, where it showcased a new range of AI-led products and investment features.

Other launches included family accounts, daily and weekly systematic investment plans (SIPs) starting at ₹100, minor accounts and an option allowing investors to sell bonds before maturity.

The company is positioning these offerings around the need to make investment research and financial guidance more accessible as India's retail investor base expands.

AI and the investment advice gap India has around 1,000 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment advisers, according to the regulator's chairman. It also has roughly one mutual fund distributor for every 4,000 Indians, according to an AMFI and Crisil study. Groww believes AI could help bridge this gap by combining technology-led research with human oversight. “AI brings the speed, our people bring the scrutiny, and the customer always makes the decision,” said Neeraj Singh, co-founder and chief technology officer of Groww. GR-1 understands the screen a user is viewing, allowing it to provide contextual information without requiring the investor to repeatedly enter details.

The assistant operates on Groww's internal systems, which the company says allows tighter control over security and customer data. Since the introduction of multilingual chat, around 15 per cent of daily queries have come in regional languages, the company said. Its speak-to-chat feature, being rolled out in phases, already accounts for nearly 20 per cent of daily queries, with a significant share coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. MF Prime adds research-backed portfolio guidance Groww is also expanding MF Prime, its opt-in mutual fund offering launched six months ago. The service helps investors assess which mutual funds to buy, hold, rebalance or exit, addressing three common questions: where to invest, how a portfolio is performing and when to exit.

The platform combines AI-led analysis with checks by Groww's in-house research team before recommendations reach investors. AI accelerates product development The company said AI has also changed the pace at which it develops and launches products. Around 70-80 per cent of the code behind its recently launched US stocks offering was written using AI, according to Groww. Among the new features showcased at the event were minor accounts that parents or legal guardians can open and manage entirely online, and fully digital Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) accounts for families investing together. The platform has also introduced daily and weekly SIP options starting at ₹100, aimed at gig workers, shopkeepers, freelancers and other investors who prefer smaller, more frequent investments rather than a single monthly instalment.

For active traders, its AI Insights feature identifies chart patterns as they emerge. Groww has also begun rolling out a facility allowing customers to sell their bond holdings before maturity at prevailing market prices, expanding access to secondary-market liquidity. From IPO investments to US stocks Initial public offerings (IPOs) remain an important entry point for first-time investors on the platform. Groww customers accounted for nearly 30 per cent of all IPO allocations in India in 2026 as of October, according to the company. During the Jio Platforms IPO, around 36 lakh customers applied through Groww. For more than 2.5 lakh of them, it was their first investment in the financial markets, the company said.

Groww has also made US stocks available on its platform, allowing customers to access more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). During the November correction in Nvidia, orders for the stock on Groww increased more than 15 times from the beginning of the month, the company said. Ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq listing on November 19, Groww introduced a pre-order facility for the stock. More than one lakh users showed interest on the product page within hours, according to the company. Encouraged by the response, Groww plans to extend pre-order facilities to other prominent international listings. “Our customers have grown up with us. The young professional who started a SIP with us years ago is now investing for a child, a family and the future,” said Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive officer of Groww.