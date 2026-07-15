Groww Q1 results: Net profit jumps 94.3% to ₹735 crore, revenue rises 66%
The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹904.40 crore a year earlier
The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹904.40 crore a year earlier
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 94.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹735.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
Bengaluru-headquartered company had earned a PAT of ₹378.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹904.40 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.
On a sequential basis, revenue from operations remained largely flat at ₹1,501.42 crore, compared with ₹1,505.37 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26. PAT, however, increased from ₹686.36 crore in the preceding quarter.
Total expenses increased to ₹555.68 crore from ₹444.67 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of the company were trading 3.7 per cent higher at ₹211.4 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:45 PM IST