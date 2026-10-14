Groww Q2 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹725 crore, revenue up 44%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax to ₹725 crore in the September quarter of FY27, driven by higher income and increased contributions from multiple business segments.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹471.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the July-September quarter of FY27 rose 44 per cent to ₹1,540.54 crore, compared with ₹1,071 crore in the corresponding period last year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company reported increased contributions from most of its products, including the margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity derivatives.