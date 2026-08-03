GRSE wins ₹1,032 crore ONGC order for four platform supply vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a state-run defence company, has secured a ₹1,032 crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the construction of four platform supply vessels (PSVs), the company said in a statement on Monday. GRSE received the notification of award (NoA) from ONGC on July 30, 2026, for the design, construction and delivery of the vessels.

The vessels will be designed and built in accordance with the rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and will incorporate advanced technologies to support offshore exploration and production activities. With an overall length of about 80 metres, a beam of 20 metres, a deadweight capacity of 3,000 tonnes, an endurance of 45+3 days, and a clear deck area of about 650 square metres, the vessels will be capable of undertaking a wide range of offshore logistics and support missions.