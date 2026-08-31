GRT Jewellers to acquire 74.12% stake in 162-year-old TBZ for ₹1,034 cr

GRT Jewellers India Ltd (GRT), one of India’s leading jewellery retail companies, on Monday announced the signing of a share purchase agreement (SPA) with the promoters of listed jewellery retail company Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) to acquire around a 74.12 per cent stake in the 162-year-old company for an aggregate value of up to Rs 1,033.71 crore.

The consummation of the SPA will be subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. GRT will also launch an open offer for another 26 per cent as per applicable Sebi regulations.

G R ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan, managing director of GRT Jewellers, said, "We are truly excited to acquire the 162 years old Legacy Brand TBZ. This very well fits into our Strategy of spreading our presence across India with TBZ having 37 Stores. We are committed to create value for all Stakeholders, our Customers, Shareholders, Employees, Vendors, Bankers and other Associates in the years to come."

G R Radhakrishnan, managing director of GRT Jewellers, said, "This acquisition is truly transformative for GRT. Our long-awaited aspiration of building a meaningful Pan-India presence is now becoming a reality. We believe the complementary strengths of both organizations - their heritage, customer relationships and merchandise portfolio, together with GRT’s retail capabilities and growth orientation—create a powerful retail experience taking TBZ into its next phase of growth and creating value for all stakeholders." GRT Jewellers, founded by Chairman G Rajendran in 1964, is an established leading jewellery retailer with 68 stores across India and one store in Singapore, with over 12,000 employees. The brand is well known for trust and auspiciousness, in addition to carrying large collections of jewellery in gold, silver, diamond and platinum and a wide variety of silver articles.

R Vijayaraghavan, executive director & CEO of GRT Jewellers, who spearheaded the acquisition process for GRT, said, "Experienced management bandwidth of GRT combined with professional senior executives of TBZ will work on several growth drivers to take TBZ to newer heights." GRT Jewellers has around 650,000 sq ft of retail space, has a good presence in the e-commerce space and also operates a few sub-brands like Oriana for lightweight affordable jewellery in gold and diamonds and Silvana for silver. TBZ began in 1864 with the vision of late Bhimji Zaveri, with a single flagship store in Zaveri Bazaar. TBZ’s integrated business model brings together a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, skilled artisans and a strong vendor network. TBZ’s pan-India retail presence through 37 stores helps the company stay close to its customers and respond to their evolving preferences.

Shrikant Zaveri, chairman & managing director of TBZ, said, "What began five generations and 162 years ago as a single storefront in Zaveri Bazaar and a family dream has grown through decades of relentless dedication into 37 locations across the country. Seeing it step into the future with GRT fills me with immense pride. I am also very proud of my two daughters, Binaisha and Raashi, who have played a very important role in the past 20 years to scale the business. We know that our heritage, our values, and our people are in the absolute best hands to write the next great chapter for TBZ."