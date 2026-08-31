GRT Jewellers to acquire 74.12% stake in Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

India's Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri said on Monday that ​GRT Jewellers India will acquire a 74.12% stake in the company for up to 10.34 billion rupees ($108.66 million), taking control of the jewellery retailer.

Based on Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri's market capitalisation of 20.38 billion ‌rupees, the stake is valued ​at about 15.11 billion rupees.

India's ​jewellery sector is reassessing its growth strategy as major retailers ​rein in rapid expansion and double down on lightweight jewellery as gold prices soar to all-time highs.

GRT will acquire the stake from the firm's top shareholders and launch an ​open offer for an about 26% additional stake, the companies ‌said in a press release.

Both Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and ​GRT have a strong presence in gold and diamond jewellery, integral to weddings and other auspicious occasions in India, the world's second-largest gold ‌consumer that relies on ​imports to meet nearly ‌all of its demand. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, which began with a ‌single store in 1864, fits into GRT's strategy to expand ​its footprint across India through its network of 37 stores, GRT Jewellers' Managing Director G.R. Ananthapadmanabhan said. The ​acquisition of the 162-year-old legacy brand would help GRT build a stronger pan-India presence, the company ‌said. Founded in Chennai in 1964, GRT operates 68 stores across India ‌and one in Singapore.