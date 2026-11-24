GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK India) is looking to double the capacity for cancer care with the launch of its blood cancer drug Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin). This comes as it builds a pipeline of at least seven new oncology molecules and explores additional indications for existing therapies.

The company is targeting around 1,000 patients with Blenrep, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

This is from an estimated pool of 11,000 patients eligible for second- and third-line treatment in India, Bhushan Akshikar, managing director (MD), GSK India, told Business Standard.

India records around 17,500 new cases of multiple myeloma annually, with an estimated prevalent patient population of around 40,000. Multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer globally, often requires patients to undergo multiple lines of treatment as the disease progresses.

While GSK did not disclose the price of Blenrep, Akshikar said its per-vial pricing would be comparable to the existing standard of care, Darzalex (daratumumab), which costs around ₹2.3 lakh per vial. However, the overall cost of treatment could be lower owing to the potential requirement for fewer treatment cycles. The company will also offer patient assistance programmes. GSK entered the oncology segment in India in August 2025 with Jemperli (dostarlimab) for endometrial cancer and Zejula (niraparib) for ovarian cancer. The two drugs have together reached around 1,000 patients, according to Akshikar. GSK India currently has an annual turnover of around ₹4,000 crore and aims to double it by the end of the decade. And, innovative therapies are expected to drive a significant part of the incremental business.

New molecules currently account for around 8 per cent of its turnover, with the company targeting an increase to 15 per cent over the next three years. India accounts for around a fifth of GSK's global sales volumes and is among its two largest markets by volume, Akshikar said. New launch plans The company's next oncology launch would be momelotinib, a treatment for myelofibrosis, another blood cancer, for which it has made a regulatory submission in India. This would take its commercial oncology portfolio to four molecules within 18 months of entering the segment. GSK is also looking to bring two targeted lung cancer therapies from US biotechnology company Nuvalent to India over an indicative two-to-three-year horizon.

GSK acquired Nuvalent earlier this year to strengthen its oncology pipeline, particularly in targeted lung cancer therapies. Akshikar sees a potentially larger opportunity in another investigational ADC targeting the B7-H3 protein, which is being explored across 17 potential cancer indications. Small-cell lung cancer alone represents a patient pool of around 8,000 in India, he said. The broader oncology pipeline includes a B7-H4-targeting ADC, a therapy for gastrointestinal stromal tumours and a drug targeting HER2-altered lung cancer. The company is also exploring additional indications for Jemperli, including head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer, which could expand the addressable market for the existing molecule. Growth beyond oncology