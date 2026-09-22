GST 2.0 demand boost prompts Maruti Suzuki to accelerate capex plans

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India is accelerating its capital expenditure plans amid a sharp increase in passenger vehicle demand following the GST 2.0 rationalisation, MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Tuesday, as the tax reform completes one year.

The company's passenger vehicle sales grew about 36 per cent year-on-year during April-August 2026, while sales in the entry segment surged over 96 per cent during the period, Takeuchi said.

"A year ago, the landmark GST reform gave fresh impetus to India's growth journey. At Maruti Suzuki, passenger vehicle sales grew about 36 pc year-on-year during Apr-Aug'26. We are particularly encouraged by the entry segment's growth of over 96 per cent, where improved affordability has brought mobility closer to many more people," Takeuchi stated in a post on X.

He said this demonstrates the power of the Indian consumer and the importance of affordability. "When domestic industry catches scale and competitiveness, more global business automatically shifts to us, leading to more exports. Encouraged by this growth, we are accelerating our capex plans, which in turn will create a multiplier effect across the economy," he said. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said GST rationalisation has brought clear momentum to the economy and supported demand across key categories. "Since the changes, we have seen SUVs grow 17 per cent, while LCVs and tractors have grown around 20 per cent. At the same time, a significant part of the GST benefit has helped offset raw-material volatility, which otherwise could have translated into higher inflation. We also remain positive on the EV category, and are adding 4,000 units of capacity by March 2027 to support future growth," he said in statement.

The GST Council had approved changes to the tax structure effective September 22, 2025, with petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length moved to the 18 per cent rate from 28 per cent. The tax rationalisation has been credited with supporting demand across various segments of the automobile industry. Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) President Sai Giridhar said the reform had boosted automobile retail demand by improving affordability across vehicle categories. "One year ago, a single, decisive reform rewrote the arithmetic of aspiration for millions of Indian families. On its first anniversary, the verdict sits in the numbers: in the eleven months since GST 2.0 took effect -- October 2025 to August 2026 -- Indian auto retail has registered over 3 crore vehicles, growing nearly 20 per cent year-on-year, against under 5 per cent in the comparable year before the reform. In a single stroke, GST 2.0 quadrupled the industry's pace of growth," the FADA President stated.

According to Giridhar, the engine of this momentum has been affordability. "By permanently lowering the on-road cost of the vehicles that Bharat actually buys -- the small car, the commuter two-wheeler, the tractor, the commercial vehicle -- the reform did not merely pull demand forward; it widened the market itself, bringing first-time and long-deferred buyers back onto the showroom floor," he observed. Giridhar said in this one year, the industry has posted its best-ever months across categories; two-wheelers -- the truest barometer of mass India -- have reclaimed a peak last seen in 2018; alternative fuels have, for the first time in history, overtaken petrol in passenger vehicles; and rural Bharat has begun to outpace urban India across the board.