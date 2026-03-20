Home / Companies / News / Gujarat clears new Tata Power deal to resume long-term supply from Mundra

Gujarat clears new Tata Power deal to resume long-term supply from Mundra

The deal comes as a relief to ‌India, which is looking to maximise power output from its coal plants amid an escalating West Asia conflict that is expected to lead to a gas shortage during summer

Tata power
The deal needs approval from the federal power regulator and would ​take effect retrospectively from April 2025
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's western Gujarat state has approved a ​revised power supply pact with Tata ​Power, clearing the way for the company to ‌resume long-term supply from its 4-gigawatt Mundra plant, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The imported coal-fired plant has not operated for the past six months after the government last year withdrew the emergency clause that compensates companies for generating power using expensive imported coal.

The deal comes as a relief to ‌India, which is looking to maximise power output from its coal plants amid an escalating West Asia conflict that is expected to lead to a gas shortage during summer.

The deal needs approval from the federal power regulator and would ​take effect retrospectively from April 2025.

The document did not have details ‌on the exact pricing of the power supply but Gujarat has mandated that the ​price ‌must not exceed that paid by other states, as ‌per the document.

Tata Power and the Gujarat government did not immediately respond to emails seeking ‌comment.

The power ​producer's shares ​were up 3.3 per cent in early trade at ₹411 at 0400 GMT in Mumbai.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

HDFC Bank firefights after chairman Atanu Chakraborty's abrupt exit

Premium

HDFC Bank may ask ex-chairman Chakraborty to explain resignation concerns

Premium

At 71, Keki Mistry underscores integrity at HDFC Bank amid concerns

Premium

HDFC Bank board likely to approve CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan reappointment

Premium

Skoda Auto India keeps foot on the pedal, targets 10-12% growth

Topics :GujaratTata PowerPower Sectorpower supply

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story