Gujarat clears new Tata Power deal to resume long-term supply from Mundra

India's western Gujarat state has approved a ​revised power supply pact with Tata ​Power, clearing the way for the company to ‌resume long-term supply from its 4-gigawatt Mundra plant, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The imported coal-fired plant has not operated for the past six months after the government last year withdrew the emergency clause that compensates companies for generating power using expensive imported coal.

The deal comes as a relief to ‌India, which is looking to maximise power output from its coal plants amid an escalating West Asia conflict that is expected to lead to a gas shortage during summer.