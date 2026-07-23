Gulshan Group plans ₹1,000 crore premium housing project at Wave City

Gulshan Group will launch a premium residential project with an investment of around ₹1,000 crore, the company said on Thursday. The project, Gulshan Empire, at Wave City will offer 500 residences to buyers, with an estimated sales realisation of over ₹1,200 crore, the Noida-based developer said.

In the first phase of sales, the company has offered around 900,000 square feet to buyers in three- and four-bedroom residences with helper rooms, starting at ₹2.2 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively.

Gulshan Group said the project would be developed in a single phase across 5.5 acres. The stated Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) timeline for the project is 2031. The developer plans to fund the project through internal accruals, financial institutions and customer sales proceeds, with sales in the first phase described as encouraging.

“The residential market continues to witness strong demand from discerning homebuyers who value quality, thoughtful planning, and long-term value creation,” said Deepak Kapoor, director, Gulshan Group. “Our investment of ₹1,000 crore also underscores our long-term confidence in Wave City as an emerging residential destination supported by improving infrastructure and sustained end-user demand,” Kapoor said. “Today’s homebuyers are making more informed decisions, with equal emphasis on quality, design, location and the overall living experience. Gulshan Empire has been envisioned as a premium residential community that combines low-density planning, expansive green spaces, private garden residences and contemporary lifestyle amenities,” said Yukti Nagpal, director, Gulshan Group.