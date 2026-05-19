HAB Pharma targets ₹3,000 crore revenue by 2030 after merger deal

The transaction, finalised in March 2026, brings both companies under a single consolidated entity with an initial combined turnover of approximately ₹600 crore, net of inter-company sales.

According to company statements, the operational consolidation was undertaken to streamline manufacturing systems, integrate corporate governance frameworks, and establish a platform for long-term growth. Following the restructuring, the company has set a revenue target of ₹2,500 crore to ₹3,000 crore by 2030.

Established in 1980, HAB Pharma operates manufacturing units in Mumbai and Dehradun, primarily producing standard therapeutic formulations such as antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and cardiovascular medications.

The first is a sterile manufacturing facility configured for injectables, vials, prefilled syringes, lyophilised products, and the production of semaglutide. The second facility is an automated, closed-loop oral solid dosage plant designed to increase bulk tablet and capsule output.

To support its 2030 growth targets, HAB Pharma is preparing to commission two new manufacturing facilities, with commercial production scheduled to begin by August 2026.

The merger with Signature Phytochemical Industries, established in 2016, expands the group's capacity in manufacturing tablets, capsules, and creams. The consolidated entity plans to utilise its combined research and development infrastructure to enter specialised product segments, including oncology, autoimmune disorders, chronic conditions, and rare diseases.

The company currently exports to over 17 countries and has completed regulatory audits in nations including Uganda, Tanzania, and Iraq. The post-merger commercial strategy focuses on expanding distribution networks across Latin America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia.

“By consolidating our operations with Signature and strengthening our manufacturing capacities, we are now positioned for substantial growth,” said Saurabh Agarwal, director at HAB Pharma. “The new plants will provide us with the capacity to meet rising demand for complex and high-quality pharmaceutical products.”