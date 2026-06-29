HAL milestone shows why India must build its own fighter aircraft engine

While collaborations with global manufacturers may be necessary to acquire certain niche technologies, they argued that the ultimate objective must be to design, develop and manufacture advanced military aero-engines within the country.
"There is an urgent need to develop fighter aircraft engines within the country, either through collaborations or completely indigenously. All the necessary technologies, including material and manufacturing technologies, which are required for this, have to be developed in the country," G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO, told Business Standard.