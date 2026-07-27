Haldia Petrochemicals says June fire was not caused by naphtha pipeline

Haldia Petrochemicals' (HPL) naphtha pipeline did not cause last month's fire near its plant in eastern India, according to an independent report and a pressure test reviewed by Reuters on Monday.
An independent committee, including specialists in industrial and fire safety, concluded that the incident was a vapour-cloud fire with a mild explosion triggered by an unidentified ignition source, the report said.
HPL's naphtha pipelines at the site of the fire are currently shut because of the incident, two sources close to the matter said.
The committee found that the flammable material was hydrocarbon vapour or gas rather than liquid naphtha, which had initially been suspected as the source of the fire.
A pressure test report found no leaks in HPL's or nearby pipelines.
The company had previously said the fire occurred at a location where naphtha — a volatile, highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture produced during refining — had been stolen in the past.
HPL had earlier said operations at its plant were not affected by the fire.