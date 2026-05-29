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Happiest Minds banking on large deals to maintain double digit growth

Happiest Minds bets on large deals, AI-led demand, and regional diversification to sustain double-digit growth amid macro uncertainty

Joseph Anantharaju
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Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Happiest Minds Technologies
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:54 PM IST
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Mid-tier information technology (IT) services firm Happiest Minds Technologies is banking on a set of large deals it won since the start of the calendar year, and artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) deals to continue with its double-digit growth this financial year.
 
The company expects to grow 12.5 per cent, same as the 12.3 per cent growth it witnessed last year, but significantly less than the 24.2 per cent two years back.
 
“Many of these large deals are a bit of a change for us. Otherwise, we normally have smaller deals and then those grow on from there. So we've also closed a couple of large opportunities with potential in the last quarter and a couple this quarter and revenue realisation will happen in the first and second quarter,” Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), said in an interaction.
 
These include a deal worth about $10-12 million with a beverage bottler in Africa, to relocate and rework their entire sales structure for more than three years. There is also a deal worth $8-10 million for three years with another unnamed client, and another with an insurer in Southeast Asia worth $4-5 million.
 
The company is trying to diversify its spread in an uncertain macroeconomic environment by focusing on Asia and India. That, in some ways, is bearing the fruits. Asia Pacific, contributed 7.2 per cent to the topline last financial year, compared to nothing two years ago. Revenue from rest of the world has doubled to 8.1 per cent from 4.1 per cent in the same period, while India’s has inched up to 17.6 per cent from 16.3 per cent. By comparison, US -- the largest market -- contributed 59 per cent, down from 71 per cent.
 
“We're getting traction with our AI strategy, which is driving quite a lot of opportunities and some of the initiatives we announced last year of focusing on private equity backed firms and working with GCCs are laying the foundation,” Anantharaju said.
 
Happiest Minds is also focusing on large deal accounts by pushing the boundaries of its engagement with clients. As part of the move, smaller accounts -- with revenue of $2-3 million -- would be pushed to generate about $5 million revenue. And, accounts yielding $5-10 million will be pushed to the $20 million category.
 
The company also sees a revenue potential of about $50 million from Gen AI business over the next three years. It announced the setting up of a Gen AI business unit last year, across its six industry verticals, to integrate newer features into its client’s products and services. It started with 15 projects in the proof of concept (PoC) stage.
 
Its revenue for the fourth quarter was up about 11 per cent at ₹604 crore, while net profit jumped 80 per cent to ₹61 crore. Operating margins expanded to 17.5 per cent from 14.9 per cent.
 
“On the back of our improved utilisation of 81 per cent vis-à-vis last year of 77.4 per cent, we have delivered margins well within our guided range. With our investments of the previous years paying off, we are planning to improve our margins by at least 100 basis points,” said Managing Director Venkatraman Narayanan.
 

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Topics :information technologyHappiest Mindsartifical intelligenceIT services

First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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