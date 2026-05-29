Happiest Minds banking on large deals to maintain double digit growth

These include a deal worth about $10-12 million with a beverage bottler in Africa, to relocate and rework their entire sales structure for more than three years. There is also a deal worth $8-10 million for three years with another unnamed client, and another with an insurer in Southeast Asia worth $4-5 million.

The company is trying to diversify its spread in an uncertain macroeconomic environment by focusing on Asia and India. That, in some ways, is bearing the fruits. Asia Pacific, contributed 7.2 per cent to the topline last financial year, compared to nothing two years ago. Revenue from rest of the world has doubled to 8.1 per cent from 4.1 per cent in the same period, while India’s has inched up to 17.6 per cent from 16.3 per cent. By comparison, US -- the largest market -- contributed 59 per cent, down from 71 per cent.