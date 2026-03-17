Hard Rock Cafe to remain open; JSM rejects closure, plans legal action

The JSM Group, Hard Rock Cafe International SPC (Inc)’s Indian franchise partner, said Tuesday that all restaurants under the chain's brand will continue to remain operational, expressing shock at the ‘unilateral, illegal and entirely misconceived announcement’ by Hard Rock International. On Monday, Hard Rock International said it was ending its partnership with JSM Corporation and shutting down all 10 restaurants in India. The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa would remain open. “JSM expresses its deep shock at the unilateral, illegal and entirely misconceived announcement made across news platforms regarding the alleged closure of Hard Rock Cafes in India. The Hard Rock Group’s unilateral claims in this regard are outside the contractual framework, especially since the JSM Group has made a substantial monetary claim against the Hard Rock Group,” the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

“While we are evaluating our options, our immediate priority remains our employees, loyal customers, partners and suppliers in India who have supported and operated the brand for over two decades,” it said, claiming it built and grew the brand in India for 22 years during Covid and other challenging circumstances despite the lack of support from Hard Rock International. The company added that it remained committed to protecting the interests of all stakeholders including circulating credible and accurate information to the public. “The JSM Group clarifies that Hard Rock Cafes in India will continue to operate as usual pending any binding order of a court of appropriate jurisdiction to the contrary,” it said, indicating its intention to undertake legal recourse.

Hard Rock International, the name behind the famed Hard Rock Café, came to India in 2005, with the first outlet in Mumbai’s Worli neighborhood by Sanjay Mahtani and Jay Singh’s JSM Corporation, and eventually expanded to all major metro cities. Around 2017, Jay Singh exited the company, making way for the Bengaluru-based Embassy Group’s Managing Director Jitendra Virwani to buy a stake in the company. At present, there are ten Hard Rock outlets across Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Pune. The chain, present in over 75 countries, has more than 315 Hard Rock branded venues, 37 hotels, and 19 casinos.