Harish Bhat resigns as non-executive and non-independent director of Trent

Harish Bhat, non-executive and non-independent director at Trent, has resigned from his position with effect from 17 October, according to a stock exchange filing on 18 October.

In his letter to Chairman Noel Tata, he wrote, “I am writing this letter to communicate my decision to resign from the Board of Directors of Trent Ltd., due to my existing and growing professional and personal commitments.”

He also wrote in his letter that it had been a pleasure and privilege to serve on the board of Trent Ltd. for the past several years and to participate actively in the board's deliberations.

“I have greatly admired your leadership, which has been instrumental in the rapid growth and transformation of the company,” he said.